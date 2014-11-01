Obama and Holder Ignore Cop-Killings While Obsessing over Ferguson Shooting

A twice-deported illegal alien, Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamonte, 34, is charged with murdering Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver and Placer County Homicide Detective Michael David Davis Jr on Oct. 24. During his six-hour shooting rampage and police chase, Bracamonte shot another Placer County deputy in his arm and shot a civilian in the head who resisted being car-jacked. Bracamonte surrendered after tear gas was fired into the house where he was hiding.

Neither President Obama nor Attorney General Holder has expressed a word of outrage over the murders nor expressed sympathy to the families. Oliver left a wife and two daughters. Davis is survived by a wife and four daughters.