The Koch brothers strike back

The left always wants to paint the Koch brothers as self-interested, to better fit the stereotype of the robber baron distorting government for his own ends.

But they are the rare breed of businessmen who don’t seek special favors from government, who in fact oppose them on principle. They’re capitalists who hate crony capitalism.

In the libertarian paradise that they seek, the Kochs would be freer of government regulation — but so would everyone else.

