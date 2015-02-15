Obama's so selfie absorbed | New York Post

He argues persuasively that the president wants a grand bargain that would, in Obama’s own words, “integrate Iran into the international community” and “make it a very successful regional power.” The president even suggested Iran, a Shia thugocracy, could help fight against Islamic State, the Sunni terrorist group that created a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria and is now expanding to Libya.

The ramifications of the president’s vision show how warped it is. It means, Doran writes, that we have accepted Iran’s ally, Syrian butcher Bashar Assad, remaining in power despite crossing Obama’s red line of using chemical weapons. It means we won’t contest Iran’s brutal control of Lebanon or its domination of the parts of Iraq not controlled by Islamic State.