Articles: The Word for this Administration: Islamisant

We Americans have been puzzling over our President’s curious inability to see twenty-one ISIS terrorists cutting off the heads of twenty-one Coptic Christians on a beach in Libya and call the horrible deed what it is -- an Islamist atrocity. Not, you will note, Islamic. By using the adjective Islamist, we are distinguishing this brutal and savage action from those billions who claim to be adherents of the Islamic religion.

President Obama’s administration studiously avoided calling the victims Christians. They were described merely as “Egyptian citizens,” as if he were a jaded clerk stamping their passports.