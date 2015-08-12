Planned Parenthood Whistleblower: Yes, They Harvest Baby Parts And I Was Forced to Do It - Katie Pavlich

The Center For Medical Progress is out with a new video today featuring Planned Parenthood whistleblower Holly O'Donnell, who details the organ harvesting process at the abortion giant. The video is the sixth released in a series as part of a three-year, undercover investigation. "It’s not an option, it’s a demand,” O’Donnell is shown explaining. “If there was a higher gestation, and the technicians needed it, there were times when they would just take what they wanted. And these mothers don’t know. And there’s no way they would know.” "They give you a sheet, and it’s everybody for that day, who’s coming in for an ultrasound, who’s coming in for an abortion, medical or a late-term abortion,” O’Donnell continued. “Pregnancy tests are potential pregnancies, therefore potential specimens. So it’s just taking advantage of the opportunities.”