Major insurer may leave ObamaCare | TheHill

One of the country’s largest health insurers warned Thursday that it may leave the ObamaCare exchanges within two years, delivering a shock announcement that could ripple through the marketplace. At a shareholder meeting Thursday, UnitedHealthcare cast doubt on its ability to carry plans on the healthcare law’s exchanges beyond 2016, offering a more grim financial outlook than it had previously expected.
Major insurer may leave ObamaCare
Seeded on Thu Nov 19, 2015 10:25 AM
